PPA awards judges hail “impressive initiatives” after launch of the Building the Future Commission and conference

Building Design’s sister title Building has won a major publishing award.

The title last night won Business Media Brand of the Year at the PPA awards in London.

The judges said: “The winner has impressive initiatives, a strong focus on content and is a brand who have used their niche strength as a power for good.”

The prize was awarded after a year in which Building launched the ambitious 12-month Building the Future Commission project to find ways to unlock the construction industry’s potential, backed by a panel of high-profile commissioners.

Over the year Building produced eight new streams of content, more than 160 articles and employed a variety of formats including a competition called the Future Thinkers Award for under-35s and a mini podcast series focused on best practice in urban regeneration.

The commission culminated in a 50-page report titled The Long Term Plan for Construction revealing detailed findings based on a year of research and consultation.

Last September Building launched a brand new half-day London conference in September, which attracted more than 400 attendees and featured high-level panel debates and inspirational keynote speakers. The content from this event, which included video interviews and audience polls, was all fed into our consultation process. The commission also saw eight regional roundtables launched.

Building has also ramped up the number of in-depth long-form pieces. Building’s exclusive and original content has included a timely first-hand account of the mothballed HS2 Euston site, laying bare what happens when a large project team is told to halt work because of a political about-turn over costs.

It has also produced big-hitting interviews with the likes of footballer-turned-developer Gary Neville and Jennie Daly – the only female chief executive of a listed housebuilder.

In recent months Building has launched the Building the Future Thinktank, its own research hub, and is running an expanded Building the Future conference in Westminster in September as it seeks to influence the new government.

Chloe McCulloch, editor of Building, said: “This award means so much to us, it is fantastic recognition for the whole team behind the Building the brand.

”It’s been a phenomenally successful year, pushing our editorial coverage into new arenas and turbo-charging the brand’s growth.

”I’m particularly proud of the Building the Future Commission’s work last year and look forward to continuing that success in the form of the Building the Future Think Tank in the months and years ahead.”