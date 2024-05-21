Boomers to Zoomers will look at the challenges inherent in meeting intergenerational design needs



Building Design has launched a campaign focused on different intergenerational design needs.

Boomers to Zoomers will in the coming months look at the underlying challenges we face in designing for different generations. It aims to highlight the need for architectural solutions that cater to all age groups.

The campaign will focus on a range of topics including designing for children and young people, intergenerational living and new models for housing, workplace issues, later-living and education and skills.

We will interview industry leaders, look at best practice exemplars, and make the case for the prioritisation of intergenerational design needs within the planning and policy context

By examining how our built environment impacts children, young adults and seniors, the campaign seeks to inspire innovative design approaches that foster inclusive, supportive and vibrant communities.

The campaign is supported by an editorial panel of nine experts (see box) drawn from the world of architecture, development, local government, planning and public policy.

The editorial panel includes: Dinah Bornat, founding co-director of ZCD Architects

Alex Ely, founding director of Mae Architects

Darryl Chen, partner at Hawkins Brown

Satish Jassal, founding director of Satish Jassal Architects

Kathy MacEwen, independent planning consultant and former head of planning and enabling at CABE

Anna Mansfield, director at Publica

Setareh Neshati, head of development at Westminster City Council

Sarah Robinson, associate director at The King’s Foundation

The campaign kicks off with a piece by Ben Flatman, architectural editor at Building Design, outlining its main themes .

Flatman said: “From adults simply struggling to find a place to live, to parents, carers and those in later life, thinking about our built environment from an intergenerational perspective is critical to delivering places that sustain communities in all their complexity.

“There is a growing realisation that current models of development and housing delivery are failing to address some of our most urgent needs. A range of voices, not just within the design professions, but across industry and society, understand that joined-up thinking and policy could deliver places that work better to support the fulfilling, interconnected lives that define a healthy society.”