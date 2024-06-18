News

BPTW submits plans for 1,900-home regeneration scheme in east London

By 2024-06-18T11:05:00

teviot estate

£800m project to be developed by Hill Group and Poplar HARCA

BPTW has submitted plans for an £800m redevelopment of an estate in Poplar, east London.

Housebuilder Hill Group and housing association Poplar HARCA plan to build 1,900 new homes at the Teviot Estate, 35% of which will be for affordable tenures over five phases.

