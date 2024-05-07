BPTW has announced a series of promotions within its senior leadership team.

The firm, which celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2023 and comprises 120 employees, specialises in housing design, placemaking, and mixed-use development.

Scott Adams has been promoted from director to partner. He will be leading various urban design and masterplanning projects, and expanding the firm’s growth within the regeneration sector.

Additionally, five senior associates have been promoted to directors: Caroline Dommett, Dale Taylor, Melissa Vilar, Onur Osman, and Peter Sofoluke.

Dommett has managed large-scale masterplans, including the creation of 1,400 new homes at Rochester Riverside. Taylor oversees complex mixed-tenure residential projects and leads quality assurance initiatives. Vilar focuses on technical design solutions for residential schemes, while Osman leads sustainability efforts, contributing to passive house affordable homes schemes. Sofoluke specialises in urban regeneration projects and advocates for improved architectural education and accessibility within the industry.

Alan Wright, founder of BPTW, commented on the promotions, stating: “These changes mark an exciting stage as the practice continues to evolve and progress with a diverse and talented senior leadership team that increasingly exemplifies the next generation.

“I am delighted that the practice remains strong and incredibly proud that from its earliest days, BPTW has consciously cultivated a nurturing environment, establishing ongoing relationships that are helping to make a career in architecture more accessible, and supporting people from all backgrounds to develop and thrive.

“Despite the many challenges facing the industry, the practice continues to promote affordable ways for young people to fulfill their potential, and I am looking forward to playing my part in continuing to build on the firm foundations we have created.’’

In addition, several internal promotions have been made across various other roles within the practice, from senior architects to senior associates and business support.