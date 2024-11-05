Firm was finally given planning for new showcourt at Wimbledon in September

Booming UK workloads helped send turnover at Allies and Morrison up by more than a fifth last year.

The architect, whose £200m plans for a new court at Wimbledon have finally been given the green light, saw income jump 22% to £45m with revenue from the UK increasing a quarter to £35m.

Pre-tax profit for the year to March 2024 was down 3% to £9.3m giving a pre-tax margin of 21%.

Workloads from the rest of the world, which are its schemes outside the UK and Europe, went up to £9.2m from £8.3m. Business in Europe was also on the rise, from £587,000 to £922,000.

The accounts, which were filed at Companies House yesterday, show staff numbers were up 8% to 331 employees.