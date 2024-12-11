Astudio delivers 226 homes in the first phase of a flagship regeneration project, combining sustainable design with extensive community input in central London

The first phase of the Ebury Bridge Estate regeneration in Belgravia, led by London-based architectural practice astudio, has been completed. The project, commissioned by Westminster council, seeks to set new benchmarks for sustainable and socially inclusive estate renewal. It delivers 226 homes, including 100 council homes for social rent, in one of central London’s most exclusive postcodes.

Located in Knightsbridge and Belgravia, the scheme is part of Westminster’s wider strategy to address housing needs through community-centred redevelopment. The regeneration of the 1930s estate is intended to create a mixed-tenure neighbourhood while prioritising environmental performance.

Astudio’s founding director, Richard Hyams, commented: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a whole new estate of this scale in the centre of London. From the outset, our client was dedicated to creating a national exemplar to demonstrate how affordable homes can be provided with design quality and environmental performance at its heart. It has been a privilege to work on such a transformative project.”

The first phase introduces four new public squares, 100 council homes for social rent, and additional homes for private sale and leasehold returnees. The overall masterplan will deliver 781 homes across three phases, with more than half designated as affordable housing.

The development has achieved BREEAM Communities Outstanding certification and integrates sustainable features such as a ground source heat pump system, greywater recycling, and blue roofs designed to manage stormwater across the site.

The masterplan employed daylight modelling and wind studies to optimise building form and orientation, reducing energy demand and enhancing the usability of outdoor spaces. The design team used parametric modelling to adapt to evolving requirements during the project’s development, ensuring flexibility within the overall massing.

A council spokesperson highlighted the focus on community engagement, noting that original residents were closely involved in shaping the proposals through workshops and events. Returning residents will be supported in moving into their new homes, with officers assisting 90 families over the coming weeks.

Councillor Matt Noble, cabinet member for regeneration and renters at Westminster council, said: “This is the start of a new chapter for Ebury Bridge. The completion of the first phase of this scheme, which sees over 200 homes built, half of which are new council homes, showcases our commitment to building more truly affordable homes that are high-quality and fit for purpose in our community and demonstrates that we’re delivering on our Fairer Housing commitments for the residents of Westminster.”

The scheme also includes community facilities such as a nursery, fitness centre, and retail spaces, alongside an expanded high street. Construction of the second phase, delivering 334 additional homes, is set to begin in 2025.