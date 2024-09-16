Consultation on six new professional standards to run for next three months

Arb has asked people working in the built environment to give their views on proposals for a new code of conduct for the architecture profession.

The regulator has opened a consultation on the draft code, which has been informed partly by the findings of the final Grenfell Inquiry report.

It is founded on six standards, decided following research and engagement with both the public and the profession, which provide a “clear framework for safe, ethical and effective practice”.

The standards are honesty and integrity, public interest, communication and collaboration, competence, professional practice and respect.

The Phase 2 Grenfell Inquiry report, published earlier this month, strongly criticised the architecture practice Studio E for its role in the flawed refurbishment of the west London tower which led to the fire which killed 72 people in 2017.

The 1,700-page report said the firm bore a “very significant degree of responsibility for the disaster” because of its failure to recognise that the combustible ACM cladding chosen for the tower’s refurbishment was dangerous.

It added that the practice, which went into liquidation in 2020, had failed to act “in accordance with the standard of a reasonably competent architect.”

Arb said the report had underscored key principles of professionalism required by architects, including “recognising the boundaries of one’s level of competence”.

Each of the six standards in the proposed code will be supplemented by explanatory text and supported by examples of the behaviours Arb said it would expect to see from an architect meeting that standard.

The regulator’s chair Alan Kershaw said: “Architects have a profound impact on the health and wellbeing of everyone in our society.

“Last week’s report following the Grenfell Tower tragedy highlighted how crucial it is that all professions in the built environment maintain their competence and behave in an ethical way.

“The Code of Conduct and Practice provides a compass for architects in their practice and describes the standards and behaviours expected of architects by one another, their clients, and members of the public.

“We’ve designed this new Code through research with the public and workshops with architects, and we’re now consulting on it so that everyone can have their say.”

Architects, students, learning providers, clients, designers and building users have been invited to provide feedback for the draft code as part of a consultation process which will run for three months.

It will close on 12 December, after which Arb will analyse responses and consider changes to the proposals, with the board intending to finalise the new code and accompanying guidance early in the new year.