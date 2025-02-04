Show Fullscreen

An AHHM-designed student accommodation scheme in Battersea has become the UK’s largest passivhaus development after passing a series of air tightness tests.

The four-block scheme, designed with passivhaus specialists Henriksen Studio for developer Urbanest and completed by Mace last September, is the eighth largest passivhaus development in the world.

With 853 student beds in buildings up to 19 storeys in height, it is also Europe’s largest student accommodation development built to passivhaus standards.

The low-energy design makes efficient use of the sun, internal heat sources and mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, rendering conventional heating systems unnecessary and allowing energy savings of up to 90% compared with typical buildings.

AHMM co-founder and former RIBA president Simon Allford said the scheme “highlights what’s possible through collaborative ambition and a commitment to excellence”.

Urbanest head of development Angus Kearin added: “We’re delighted that urbanest Battersea has now achieved Passivhaus certification to become the largest Passivhaus building in the UK, setting the standard for sustainable student accommodation.

“From the start we wanted our Battersea development to be an exemplar for future projects not only in London but in cities all over the world that need to respond to the net zero challenge.”

The developer is now working with the Passivhaus Institute to achieve accreditation at its Apt-designed scheme in Canary Wharf and “all further urbanest schemes going forward”, Kearin said.