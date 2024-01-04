British Land has submitted plans by 3XN to transform a tower building near Euston Station in central London to create a larger mixed-use development focused on science and innovation.

At 36 storeys, Euston Tower is among the tallest buildings in Camden after the nearby BT Tower and is located at the junction of Euston Road and Hampstead Road on an 8,079 sq m site within Camden’s Knowledge Quarter.

Proposals drawn up by Copenhagen-based 3XN will see the central core, basement and foundations of the building retained, with the rest of the building deconstructed.

The new tower will be 32 storeys tall but the total floorspace will increase from 320,000 sq ft to 500,000 sq ft.

Lab-enabled workspaces will be accommodated in the bottom third of the tower, while the top two-thirds will house flexible office workspace.

There will be enhancements to the public realm including “green and activated street edges” for Euston Road and Hampstead Road, a wider Brock Street at ground level and at Regent’s Pace Plaza which will extend up and into the lower levels of the building.

A public use space, dubbed the “neighbourhood innovation lab”, will be included and is envisioned as a facility which “crosses the open qualities of a community centre with the applied approach of a research lab”.

Lendlease is on the project as construction and logistics engineer, while Gardiner & Theobold is project manager and cost consultant and Arup is providing consultancy on services, structures, wind analysis and fire engineering.

The original tower was designed in the international style by Sidney Kaye, Eric Firmin & Partners, completed in 1970 and was for many years home to Capital Radio.

It has since undergone redevelopment, including a remodelling of the podium base by Hawkins\Brown in 2003, and the tower building is the only remaining element of the post-war scheme.