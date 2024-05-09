Kate Barker-led housing commission issues call for evidence

By 2024-05-09T08:50:00

Dame_Kate_Barker

Commission launched by thinktank Radix and law firm Shoosmiths wants submissions from experts in the planning, development and housing sectors

A commission looking into addressing housing shortages in England led by economist Kate Barker has issued a call for evidence from the sector.

Dame Kate Barker describes it as “depressing” that many of the problems she identified in her 2004 review remain, and emphasises that a “pragmatic overthink is overdue”. 

The Radix Housing Commission, launched by thinktank Radix and law firm Shoosmiths, wants experts involved in planning, development and housing to submit evidence and ideas through its new website.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts