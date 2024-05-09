Kate Barker-led housing commission issues call for evidence

Commission launched by thinktank Radix and law firm Shoosmiths wants submissions from experts in the planning, development and housing sectors

A commission looking into addressing housing shortages in England led by economist Kate Barker has issued a call for evidence from the sector.

Dame Kate Barker describes it as “depressing” that many of the problems she identified in her 2004 review remain, and emphasises that a “pragmatic overthink is overdue”.

The Radix Housing Commission, launched by thinktank Radix and law firm Shoosmiths, wants experts involved in planning, development and housing to submit evidence and ideas through its new website.