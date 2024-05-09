Kate Barker-led housing commission issues call for evidence

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
2024 events calendar Explore now Keep up to date
Find out more
- Programmes
- CPD
- More from navigation items
Commission launched by thinktank Radix and law firm Shoosmiths wants submissions from experts in the planning, development and housing sectors
A commission looking into addressing housing shortages in England led by economist Kate Barker has issued a call for evidence from the sector.
Dame Kate Barker describes it as “depressing” that many of the problems she identified in her 2004 review remain, and emphasises that a “pragmatic overthink is overdue”.
The Radix Housing Commission, launched by thinktank Radix and law firm Shoosmiths, wants experts involved in planning, development and housing to submit evidence and ideas through its new website.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts