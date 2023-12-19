Gove officially waters down housing targets

- Home
Housing secretary vows to “root out” councils “gaming the system” as he unveils long-awaited National Planning Policy Framework
Housing secretary Michael Gove has confirmed that he is watering down housing delivery targets for local authorities but revealed plans to introduce “sharper accountability” in the form of league tables for planning authorities.
Announcing the publication of the much-delayed National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in central London today, the secretary of state for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities also threatened to take action against councils without local plans.
