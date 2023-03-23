Dowen Farmer gets green light for backland mews scheme

- Home
Mews scheme on challenging site seeks to provide vibrant public realm
Dowen Farmer Architects has received planning permission from Enfield Council for a housing scheme in Oakwood.
Oakwood Mews will see a disused garage plot off Oakwood Parade transformed into a tertiary street with mews housing which sits between a primary residential street and close to existing transport infrastructure. The intention is that the building sensitively slots into the backland site, occupying the same footprint as the existing garages.
