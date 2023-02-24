Adjaye Associates’ interfaith complex opens in Abu Dhabi
By Ben Flatman2023-02-24T05:00:00
The new centre is intended as a focus for interfaith learning and understanding
Adjaye Associates has completed the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi. The scheme incorporates three separate places of worship, including a mosque, church and synagogue.
All three structures sit within a wider site that also includes a secular meeting space, called the Forum, and a raised garden. The project was conceived as a centre for interfaith dialogue and cultural exchange.
