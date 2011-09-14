Steve Parnell
PhD student at Sheffield University
- Building Study
Park Hill estate, Sheffield, by Hawkins Brown with Studio Egret West
The apartments of the regenerated Park Hill are a world away from 1961’s socially conscious streets in the sky. Here, BD looks at how Sheffield’s iconic housing block has echoed 50 years of Britain shifting political moods
- Building Study
Zaha Hadid Architects’ Riverside museum in Glasgow
City icon it may be, but Zaha Hadid’s Riverside transport museum is as removed from its Glasgow context as the cars and trains housed within its zinc-clad walls, says Steve Parnell
- Building Study
Caistor Arts & Heritage Centre by Jonathan Hendry Architects
This reinvention of a Primitive Methodist chapel in Lincolnshire as an arts and heritage centre is one of the early manifestations of the Big Society