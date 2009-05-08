Saul Metzstein

Saul Metzstein is a director of award-winning feature films, TV documentaries, shorts and adverts.

His feature films, Late Night Shopping and Guy X were released in cinemas in the UK and internationally.

He has directed documentaries for the BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Discovery and the Independent Film Channel. These include James Stewart - Last of the Good Guys and The Name of this Film is Dogme95. In 2007 he directed two documentaries about Gillespie, Kidd & Coia Architects.

Prior to directing, Saul read Architecture at Cambridge University.