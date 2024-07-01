RSHP’s plans to turn Victorian gasworks into 2,100-home neighbourhood get planning approval

2024-07-01T09:37:00

Newham Council has given the green light for plans to turn the largest surviving group of Victorian gasholders into a new east London neighbourhood with 2,100 homes. 

Proposals brought forward by St William Homes, a joint venture of Berkeley Group and National Grid set up in 2014 to build homes on redundant gas sites, would see the seven Grade II gasholders transformed temporarily disassembled and restored away from site.   

