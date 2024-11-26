Rayner puts Stiff & Trevillion’s plans for 43-storey City tower on ice

2024-11-26T12:42:00

Bury House 2

Stiff & Trevillion’s Bury House scheme has amassed more than 1,300 objections due to impact on neighbouring grade I-listed Bevis Marks Synagogue

Angela Rayner has put plans for a 43-storey office tower in the City of London on ice after it amassed more than 1,300 objections from members of the public.

