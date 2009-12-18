Paul Morrell

Paul Morrell is a chartered quantity surveyor, and was formerly senior partner of Davis Langdon, where he worked since graduating in 1971 until retiring in 2007. He now practises as an independent consultant on matters relating to construction economics and procurement; and is a regular conference speaker on the same subjects.

He is also a non-executive director of strategic and design consultancy DEGW.

He has extensive experience ofmajor construction projects in both the public and private sectors, with a particular emphasis on arts projects, hotels and commercial development, and has a special interest in the value that can be created through good design.

He was a founder member of the British Council for Offices, serving as president in 2004/5.

He is a fellow of the RICS, an honorary fellow of the RIBA, and served as a commissioner on CABE from to 2000 to 2008, finishing as deputy chairman.

He received the Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Construction Industry at the 2007 Building Awards; the President's Award from the British Council for Offices in the same year; and an OBE for services to architecture and the built environment in the 2008 New Year Honours list.

Away from the office, enthusiasms include sailing, theatre, opera and contemporary dance; and Paul is on the board of the Royal Shakespeare Company, and chairs the Siobhan Davies Dance Company.