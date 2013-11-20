Patrick Perry
Patrick Perry is a Partner at law firm, Barlow Lyde & Gilbert LLP. He specialises in construction litigation and, in particular, defending claims against architects, engineers and other construction professionals.
His experience extends to all forms of dispute resolution, including arbitration, adjudication, expert determination, mediation and litigation. He also has expertise in advising on policy coverage issues.
Notable cases include the successful defence of a multi-million claim brought by the Hong Kong Government against Wembley (HK) Limited in relation to the construction and operation of the Hong Kong Stadium, as well as the handling of various claims against architects and engineers concerning allegedly defective and late design, co-ordination and contract administration issues.
