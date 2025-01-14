The Riyadh Metro network, the world’s longest driverless transit system, opens its first lines, connecting key districts and cultural landmarks across the city

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow 1/12 show caption

The Riyadh Metro, the world’s longest driverless transit system, officially commenced operations in December, with the opening of its Blue, Yellow, and Purple lines (Lines 1, 4, and 6).

The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) Metro Station, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), serves as a primary interchange on the new network. It links the KAFD terminus with King Khalid International Airport and provides access to the skybridge for the local KAFD monorail.

The station also integrates bus and park-and-ride services, forming a multi-modal transport hub for Riyadh. Spread over four levels, the station accommodates six rail platforms and features new public plazas for the financial district.

The station’s anticipated rail, car, and pedestrian movements have been analysed and organised to ensure smooth internal circulation and minimise congestion. This analysis informed a three-dimensional lattice design, shaped by a series of opposing sinewaves that reflect the patterns and variations of daily traffic flows, forming the core of the building’s circulation system.

The lattice extends to an exterior façade composed of perforated concrete panels. These perforations are designed to reduce solar gain and, according to ZHA, echo elements of traditional Saudi vernacular architecture. The overall form also draws inspiration from patterns created by wind on sand.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow Source: Hufton+Crow 1/8 show caption

Passive design features are combined with a high-efficiency cooling system powered by renewables, which adjusts to varying passenger volumes. Sliding door panels on platforms help retain cool air, enhancing energy efficiency.

The station has achieved LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council.

Spanning over 176 kilometres across six lines and 85 stations, the automated rapid transport system aims to encourage the use of sustainable transport in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

The network, planned by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), has a projected capacity of 3.6 million daily passengers. It connects key districts, business hubs, and cultural landmarks, seeking to improve mobility and quality of life for Riyadh’s expanding population.