Full screen in popup Previous

Next Source: Zaha Hadid Architects / negativ Source: Zaha Hadid Architects / negativ Source: Zaha Hadid Architects / negativ Source: Zaha Hadid Architects / negativ 1/4 show caption

Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed its design for Cityzen Tower, its first project in Georgia.

The 42-storey scheme in Tbilisi’s Saburtalo district will deliver a mix of residential apartments, as well as commercial and leisure space, as part of the wider Cityzen development.

Located at the intersection of Mikheil Tamarashvili and University streets, the development sits on the site of the former Soviet military headquarters for central and south Caucasus. It forms part of a growing district that includes university, commercial and residential buildings.

According to the practice, the design of Cityzen Tower is informed by the natural landscape of Tbilisi, referencing the city’s rolling hills and river valleys. The tower’s composition features a series of cascading landscaped terraces that extend towards the adjacent 36-hectare Central Park.

The building transitions from larger commercial floor plates at the base to a more compact residential plan above. Its external louvres are designed to reduce solar gain in summer while increasing solar exposure in winter to improve energy efficiency.

The 57,000m² development is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Cityzen Tower will also incorporate rainwater collection and reuse through an on-site reservoir, while landscaping across the development will use native plant species.

The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

>> Also read: ZHA unveils one of Zaha Hadid’s last projects

>> Also read: Zaha Hadid Architects profit jumps 38% as Middle East revenue more than doubles