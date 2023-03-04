Walkie Talkie architect Rafael Vinoly dies aged 78

- Home
- Intelligence for Architects
- Subscribe
- Jobs
- Events
- Programmes
- CPD
- More navigation items
By Ben Flatman2023-03-04T13:50:00
Uruguayan worked on several projects in UK including Battersea Power Station and Manchester City training ground
Rafael Vinoly, the renowned Uruguayan architect, has died aged 78, his practice has said.
Only logged in subscribers have access to it.
Existing subscriber? LOGIN
A subscription to Building Design will provide:
Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts