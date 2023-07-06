Gillingham House plans will reuse 60% of current structure to create taller building with more than 4,000sq m of additional floorspace

TP Bennett's proposals for Gillingham House

TP Bennett’s plans to repurpose a 1970s office building near Victoria Station in London have been given the green light by members of Westminster City Council’s planning committee.

The practice’s proposals for clients Landid and Elwood Fund Management will strip back the current structure at Gillingham Street – which was originally a cash depository – and deliver eight floors of flexible office space, four roof terraces and a ground-floor café. There will also be a publicly-accessible pocket park.

The project will deliver more than 9,500sq m of office space – an 80% uplift on the building’s current offer. It will retain 60% of Gillingham House’s current structure area and 70% of its structure volume with the introduction of a lightweight frame and fully new brick façades that include shading elements to reduce heat gain and minimise operational energy use.

The redevelopment is targeting a BREEAM “excellent” rating.

TP Bennett director Sam Watkins said the project was an “exciting opportunity” to reuse existing structural frames that are united by the placement of a new core, turning the building into a “coherent, modern workplace”.

“By embracing the character of the existing buildings and local context, the team has designed a characterful, sustainable, low carbon workplace that will stimulate creativity and promote collaboration,” he said.

“The existing service access and ground floor parking is repurposed into a place for people providing public amenity including a cafe and pocket park that will be open to the local community.

“All of the office floors are naturally ventilated and have access to landscaped roof terraces with outstanding views of Victoria and beyond.”

The basement levels of Gillingham House will have 150 cycle-parking spaces, along with changing rooms and showers.