Townshend Landscape Architects has completed the Green Heart public realm scheme in Nottingham’s Broad Marsh, marking the latest milestone in the city’s efforts to enhance its urban green spaces.

Commissioned by Nottingham City Council and funded through the Transforming Cities programme, the Green Heart serves as a pedestrian link between Nottingham train station and the city centre, designed with what Townshend describes as a “nature first” approach that incorporates wildlife habitats, sustainable water management, and native planting.

Located within the wider Broad Marsh masterplan, the Green Heart’s design centres on a wetland area intended to absorb rainwater from the hard surfaces along Collin Street, reflecting the site’s historic marshland origins.

Gary Alden of Townshend commented, “The overall concept was to create a wildlife-rich green space as part of a ‘nature first’ approach. Key to our design was incorporating a wetland area that would absorb rainwater from Colin Street, reflecting the importance of wetland habitats and that the area was historically a marsh. It is fantastic to see that wildlife is already finding its way there and making a home in the pond.”

Wildlife has quickly taken to the newly constructed pond, with frogs, newts, birds, and dragonflies observed settling into the habitat. Colourful planting designed to attract bees and pollinators surrounds the wetland area, enhancing the ecological value of the space.

In total, the site achieves a biodiversity net gain score of 438%, supported by the planting of 34 new trees and the retention of four existing oaks. Tree species were chosen to adapt to climate variability, contributing to Nottingham’s urban resilience.

Sandstone was selected as a primary material throughout the scheme for its local provenance. A large English oak serves as a landmark and gathering point, complemented by boulders and seating areas designed to promote social interaction. A sweeping bench arcs through the planting areas, providing residents with a space to experience nature.

A six-metre-wide path, with clear sightlines and frequent seating, connects the station to the city centre. Ares Landscape Architects completed the design on behalf of contractor Willmott Dixon.

Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust contributed to the ecological aspects of the design, with Heatherwick Studio providing strategic input on the wider Broad Marsh Vision.

Other collaborators included Nigel Dunnett Studio on planting, ATV Contract Services for soft landscaping, and Oakfield Construction for hard landscaping. Micheal Grubb Studio handled lighting design, with Pick Everard responsible for project and cost management, engineering, and site supervision.

EMEC Ecology provided ecological consultancy and conducted biodiversity net gain calculations.

