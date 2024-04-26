Show Fullscreen

Tony Fretton Architects’ plans for a row of terraced houses in south east London have been approved after the application was deferred twice by Greenwich council.

A decision on the scheme was first deferred in November 2023 before being pushed back again by the Eltham & Kidbrooke Area planning committee in February this year.

The delays were caused by the scheme’s developer Beaumont Property’s request to allow construction vehicles to pass through the car park of a nearby Co-op store, which the store refused to allow on safety grounds.

The issue was eventually resolved by a construction management plan drawn up by transport consultant Evoke which the council’s planning officers said would ensure there were no adverse impacts on nearby properties from vehicle movements.

The development will see the construction of nine three-bedroom houses in Footscray Road, Eltham. Each house will have a garden and roof terrace.

Show Fullscreen

Responding to the council’s vote to approved, Belmont Property executive director Bijan Dhanani said: “This project will bring one of the final designs of legendary practice, Tony Fretton Architects to life. Coupled with top interiors - it’s set to be a special one.

He added: ”Thanks to our whole team for hanging in there at three consecutive committees to get this one over the line.”

> Also read: Tony Fretton Waterloo scheme hits buffers

> Also read: Controversial Tony Fretton scheme cleared for approval

It was proposed as an alternative to a previous scheme for the site designed by Coffey Architects. The scheme would have built 58-residential units in five-storey apartment block, but was withdrawn due to concerns over its height.