Change of name is intended to avoid confusion with charitable work undertaken by the current Prince of Wales

In the wake of Charles III’s accession to the throne, the charitable organisations initially established by the King under the title of The Prince of Wales have announced that they will be renamed.

These charitable entities collectively administer education and enterprise initiatives aimed at underserved young people and communities across more than 20 nations globally.

The Prince’s Foundation will now be known as The King’s Foundation. Established in 1986, The King’s Foundation describes part of its mission as to “regenerate and care for places where communities thrive”.

It is headquartered at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, with operations spanning Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire, The Castle of Mey in Caithness, and sites in London, including The Garrison Chapel and Trinity Buoy Wharf. The foundation’s core objective is centred on fostering communities where individuals, places, and the natural environment coexist harmoniously.

The Foundation’s mission is also to educate and illustrate how historical practical knowledge can contribute to the creation of sustainable community prosperity in the contemporary era. Annually, it draws more than a quarter of a million visitors to its residences and gardens and provides programmes for 15,000 students.

Recent initiatives that the Foundation has supported, include the Fleetwood Trust, which is overseeing the conversion of a redundant former NHS hospital into a community hub. The project has been highlighted by RIBA president Muyiwa Oki as an exemplar for the reuse of ordinary buildings in economically challenged regional towns.

