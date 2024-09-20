News

Teenagers collaborate on King’s Cross timber pavilion

Installation was designed over a series of summer schools with the support of architects and designers

A temporary pavilion, designed and built by students aged 14 to 18 as part of a summer school programme run by social enterprise STORE, has been installed in Granary Square, King’s Cross. The structure, known as the STORE STORE Pavilion, was constructed using reclaimed timber to host public workshops during the 2024 London Design Festival.

The pavilion was developed over three summer schools, each focusing on different aspects of its construction. The “Cabin Fever” Summer School, led by Flimsy Works architectural design studio, involved students in designing and building the log cabin-style walls using glue-free techniques. Structural engineer Manja van de Worp and architect Matt Barnes led the “Raising Roofs” Summer School, where students worked on designing a roof that can be disassembled and reassembled. The final summer school, “Open Doors,” guided by designers Theo Tan and Matt Lucraft, focused on creating thresholds for the structure.

