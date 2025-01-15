Show Fullscreen

Studio Egret West’s plans for 4,500 homes in Manchester have been recommended for approval ahead of a council meeting next week.

The Holt Town regeneration will repurpose 74 acres of brownfield land within the city to deliver homes of all tenures, 20% of which will be ‘genuinely affordable’, including social rent properties.

As well as low rise town houses and some taller residential buildings, Holt Town aims to provide a mixed-use area with 30,000 sq ft of commercial space and up to 50 new bars, shops and restaurants, 15 acres of green space, public and pedestrian amenities, a cultural hub and lido.

The neighbourhood development framework (NDF) was produced by a team led by architect Studio Egret West, which won a competition to head the scheme in March 2024, and included planner Deloitte, digital engagement specialist Deetu, social value expert Hatch, transport engineer Hilson Moran, digital placemaking consultant MVRDV, and economic analyst Turley.

Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council, said: “Holt Town has huge potential and this is feeding our ambition to create a brand new woodland town – the first of its kind in Manchester.

“This neigbourhood will represent a people first focus around active travel, green spaces, new play spaces for young people – and a digital first approach that will better connect the community with local services.

“Following consultation, we are beginning to move to the early delivery phase for Holt Town – a new town within the city of Manchester – that will finally bridge the gap between the city centre, Sportcity and the Etihad Campus in east Manchester.”

In its consultation website, Manchester City Council said the carbon neutral scheme would bring £230m gross value added (GVA) to the Greater Manchester area and described it a ‘Wood Town’, referring to its focus on sustainability and green spaces.

It reported that positive feedback was received from its August to September 2024 public consultation.