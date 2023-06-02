Full screen in popup Previous

Squire & Partners has won planning permission for a 16-storey office block and studios on Havelock Terrace in Battersea.

The scheme, for developer Workspace Group, will also include studios, industrial units, workshops, and creative spaces.

The site sits within the Battersea Design & Technology Quarter (BDTQ). The location is currently characterised by low-rise industrial units and lies to the western end of the Nine Elms opportunity area. The London Borough of Wandsworth has identified BDTQ for redevelopment, in order to deliver higher-density and more flexible workspaces.

According to the architect, the design is inspired by the industrial character of the surrounding area. Brick and metal on the exterior elevations, as well as ground level arches, are intended as references to Battersea Power Station and nearby railway structures.

A new café on the ground floor will connect directly to a new public space along Palmerston Court. Other on-site facilities will include a gym and yoga studio.

The approved scheme seeks to maximise external green spaces, with the building’s cube form cut away in several places to create a series of planted terraces. The roof space has been designed to promote biodiversity.

The project aims to exceed the LETI 2020 and RIBA 2030 standards in addition to attaining the highest level of BREEAM certification.





