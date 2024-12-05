Engineering firms have launched The Engineers Reuse Collective to drive carbon reduction in construction through material and building reuse

Six leading UK engineering practices have come together to establish The Engineers Reuse Collective (tERC), a not-for-profit group aimed at advancing reuse in the built environment as part of efforts to transition the construction sector towards Net Zero Carbon.

According to the UK Green Building Council, the built environment is responsible for approximately 25% of the UK’s carbon emissions, with embodied carbon accounting for about one-third of this total. The group seeks to address these issues by promoting reuse as a critical component of reducing carbon emissions.

The founding firms – Buro Happold, Civic Engineers, Elliott Wood, Heyne Tillett Steel, Webb Yates Engineers, and Whitby Wood – have formed the collective with support from The Institution of Structural Engineers. Andy Yates, former director of Webb Yates Engineers, is leading the initiative, which aims to align engineering practice with circular economy principles and reduce the carbon footprint of construction projects.

The group’s stated objectives include promoting and implementing reuse in the built environment through collaboration and engagement with stakeholders, sharing knowledge on effective solutions and lessons learned, encouraging clients and collaborators to maximise asset reuse, and advocating for policy changes to remove barriers and accelerate industry-wide adoption of reuse practices.

As part of its approach, tERC plans to host cross-practice meetings, technical forums, and develop industry resources, including roadmaps and standards, to facilitate reuse.

Andy Yates commented: “The climate crisis is here and as engineers we need to accelerate our actions to transition our built environment to zero carbon. Part of this is having open conversations to share our successes and challenges, as well as the more granular ‘nuts and bolts’ of how we reuse our existing assets.”

Gareth Atkinson, director at Civic Engineers, remarked: “Some of the most rewarding work I’ve been engaged in has been collaborating with fellow sustainably-minded professionals in the built environment to move the dial on issues like material reuse, circularity and net zero carbon. I’m really energised to be working with six brilliant engineering firms to progress this important agenda.”

The Engineers Reuse Collective intends to position itself as a central advocate for accelerating reuse in the built environment and contributing to industry-wide progress on sustainability.