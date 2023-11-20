Detailed TV and film studios plans come five years after fire at Art Deco landmark

Shedkm's proposals for the Littlewoods building

Source: Capital & Centric

Shedkm's proposals for the Littlewoods building feature a roof garden with spectaular views.

Shedkm's proposals for the Littlewoods building in Liverpool

Source: Capital & Centric

The Littlewoods building in Liverpool

Source: Capital & Centric

Firefighters douse the burning Littlewoods Building in Liverpool

Art Deco former Littlewoods headquarters in Liverpool

Source: Creative Commons

1/6

show caption

Architect Shedkm and developer Capital & Centric have submitted proposals for the redevelopment of Liverpool’s Littlewoods building into a £70m TV and film studio campus, with new public space and an education offer.

The team was poised to lodge plans for a version of the scheme in 2018 but the timescale was hit by a fire in the west wing of the building, which was the home of Littlewoods Pools until 1994.

The football-betting operation made John Moores a millionaire and the company expanded into retail. Moores later served as chairman of Everton FC. Liverpool John Moores University is named in his honour.

Under the just-submitted plans the huge 1930s building on Edge Lane, 2 miles east of the city centre, will be restored and repurposed with a working clock reinstated on the tower and a new roof garden featuring spectacular views across the city.

Two 1,858sq m studios for big-budget productions will be built on adjoining land, with new office space, education space, workshops, and studio-support facilities also part of the mix.

The Littlewoods building’s former canteen, housed in a barrel-vaulted hangar, will be converted into a multi-purpose screening and performance zone that will be for the use of occupiers on site during the day but will open up to the public out of hours.

C&C_LITTLEWOODS_2023_V08_FINAL_[HIGH-RES]

Shedkm’s proposals for the Littlewoods building feature a roof garden

The development team said the venue would feature five small-format cinema screens, an outdoor performance space and permanent food hall.

Shedkm director Mark Sidebotham said the Littlewoods proposals would allow a “much-loved but neglected icon” to play a key role in capitalising on Liverpool’s increasing reputation as a cultural hub.

Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram said the studios project would make the area the “Hollywood of the North”.

_JA17494-Edit

Source: Capital & Centric

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is investing £17m in the Littlewoods building and the neighbouring The Depot project, which features smaller film studios.

Shedkm has a long association with the Littlewoods building and worked up residential conversion plans for both Urban Splash and Capital & Centric before the latest redevelopment proposals.

The project team includes structural engineer Arup, QS Arcadis and planning consultant Avison Young.

Topics