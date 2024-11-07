Dave King, co-founder of the architectural practice Shedkm and influential figure in British modernism, has died at the age of 86. Known for his dedication to modernist principles and as an inspiring mentor to students and professionals alike, King’s work included prominent new-build and conservation projects that helped shape the architectural landscape.

King’s career began with an independent practice, which evolved into Shedkm in 1997. Over the years, he worked on projects such as the Southport Pier Pavilion, The National Theatre, Christ’s College Cambridge, and the Liverpool School of Architecture. His expertise in revitalising listed and often neglected buildings gave them renewed purpose, establishing King as a trusted figure in adaptive reuse within architecture.

A visiting professor at the Liverpool School of Architecture and a RIBA Fellow, King maintained a strong connection to education, fostering emerging talent and promoting Shedkm’s ethos. According to the practice, King was “an incredible inspiration” whose “unwavering approach to modernism” and zest for life left a lasting mark on the industry.

Shedkm expressed deep sadness at King’s passing, remembering him as a valued friend and advocate. “He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered,” a spokesperson said, extending condolences to King’s family.