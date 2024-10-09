Full screen in popup Previous

Next Knightsbridge elevation of The Emory Hotel and the newly-refurbished north facade and pavilion suite of the Berkeley Hotel Source: Joas Souza View west along Knightsbridge with The Emory in the foreground and The Berkeley refurbishment beyond Source: Joas Souza View east on Knightsbridge with refurbished facade and pavilion suite of The Berkeley Hotel in the foreground Source: Joas Souza View looking west along Knightsbridge Source: Joas Souza The completed refurbishment to the south of The Berkeley Hotel complete with new entrance, bar terraces, canopy and extended rooms on the first floor Source: Joas Souza 1/10 show caption

RSHP has completed a major redevelopment of The Berkeley hotel and the adjacent 33–39 Knightsbridge site for Maybourne, operator of Claridge’s and The Connaught. The project involved the refurbishment of The Berkeley and the extension of its north block, along with the construction of the newly built Emory hotel.

The work began with the refurbishment and extension of The Berkeley’s public areas, completed in 2016. Following a 10-year delay after initial planning permission in 2007 – caused in part by the London 2012 Olympics – construction resumed in 2017.

The Emory contains eight levels of accommodation, including 60 suites and a penthouse, with flexible room layouts that can be transformed into single-floor apartments. A ninth level provides social spaces.

The design had to address significant site challenges, including proximity to the Piccadilly Line tunnels and The Berkeley’s subterranean support areas. To manage these constraints, RSHP incorporated a stability structure with a part-suspended floor system. The entire structure sits on bearings to minimise vibrations from passing trains.

Ivan Harbour, senior partner at RSHP, said, “This project has seen a level of spatial and logistics complexity that would normally be lost in a building’s ‘fat’, its wall linings and backrooms. Here, there is no space to hide, this is watchmaking, implemented with great clarity and finesse.”

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Bar 33 with rooftop terrace views towards Hyde Park Source: Joas Souza Bar 33 with views between the sail-boom structure towards The City Source: Joas Souza Corner suite providing unobstructed views towards Hyde Park and The City of London Source: Joas Souza Suite with a projecting balcony providing panoramic views of Hyde Park Source: Joas Souza Full height glazing provides unobstructed views of Hyde Park and masses of natural light to the suite Source: Joas Souza Suite with an open Juliette balcony allowing unobstructed views of Hyde Park Source: Joas Souza The Emory Hotel restaurant Source: Joas Souza The naturally daylit lap pool in the basement of The Emory Source: Joas Souza 1/8 show caption

The Emory’s façade system responds to the high acoustic and thermal demands of its location. The glazed façade is suspended from floor to floor, aligning with the structural design, while the traditional stone façade of the refurbished north block was selected to harmonise with The Berkeley.

Paul Thompson, associate partner at RSHP, noted, “A key to unlocking the site as a dual hotel destination was removing two bays off the existing The Berkeley hotel park-facing brick façade, installing full-height windows and a stone façade in keeping with the main building, enabling The Emory to stand as a ‘jewel’, completing the city block.”

The development features a wellness club, pool, and street-facing retail and dining areas. The Emory’s entrance, located on Old Barrack Yard, leads guests into a light-filled courtyard. Facing Knightsbridge, the hotel’s restaurant offers views of Hyde Park.

Internally, the interiors have been designed by a team including Rémi Tessier, Patricia Urquiola, and Pierre-Yves Rochon, focusing on creating calm and warmth using natural timber and stone, and framing views of Hyde Park.

RSHP consulted extensively with Westminster City Council, the Knightsbridge Association, the Royal Parks, and other local groups.