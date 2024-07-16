The government wants to hand over more powers to manage housing, planning and transport to those with “skin in the game”

Angela Rayner has sent a letter to council leaders in regions without devolved powers today, urging them to partner with the government and take on powers in areas such as housing, planning, and transport.

Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, has pledged to work with local leaders “to deliver the most ambitious programme of devolution this country has ever seen”.

The new devolution agreements will give local leaders powers to make decisions on transport, adult education and skills, housing and planning, and employment support that benefit their communities, and boost economic growth.

The government said that devolution is central to its mission to boost economic growth, noting that currently only around half of the people in England benefit from these arrangements.

In her letter to all council leaders of county and unitary councils without devolution deals, Rayner has said the government’s door is open to areas that want to take on devolution for the first time.

The government is also committed to encouraging more local authorities to come together and take on new powers.

Last week, the prime minister and deputy prime minister convened a roundtable at Number 10 with the twelve existing metro mayors to explore a new partnership approach and ways to expand devolution to unlock economic growth and tackle regional inequality.

In the letter, deputy prime minister Angela Rayner said: “For too long, Westminster government has tightly gripped control and held back opportunities and potential for towns, cities, and villages across the country.”

Rayner added: “Last week, with the prime minister, I had the pleasure of meeting the metro Mayors in England. We discussed how to have proper, grown-up conversations around economic growth, and how to deliver that through better housing, skills, and jobs for local people.

“I want to work with more places to help them use these enhanced powers and role - because I want to drive growth in every part of the country. For any area considering it, now is the time to take the plunge and speak to us about how we can work with you to transform your regions”.