Today marks the closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, the last remaining coal-fired power plant in the UK, signalling the end of coal-generated electricity in the country.

Ratcliffe, which has been operational since 1968, will cease power generation after 57 years of service. The closure is a significant milestone in the UK’s broader shift towards decarbonisation, making it the first G7 nation to phase out coal-fired electricity entirely.

Electricity generation from coal has been a cornerstone of the UK’s industrial history. In 1882, the world’s first coal-fired power station, Holborn Viaduct Power Station, began operations in London. Over the next 140 years, coal became the dominant fuel for electricity generation, supporting Britain’s rise as an industrial power.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar was commissioned by the publicly-owned Central Electricity Generating Board in 1968 and became one of the UK’s largest power plants, burning over five million tonnes of coal annually. However, the environmental consequences of burning coal led to a decisive shift in policy, and in 2015, the UK government announced plans to phase out all coal power plants by 2025 – a timeline that has since been accelerated to 2024.

The future of the Ratcliffe site is now being reimagined. In partnership with Uniper, the site’s owner, Arup has been working with Rushcliffe Borough Council to redevelop the site as a hub for zero-carbon technology and energy generation. The site’s buildings, cooling towers, and other structures will be decommissioned and dismantled.

In July 2023 the council granted a Local Development Order (LDO) for the redevelopment . This approval provides outline planning permission for a defined range of developments, streamlining the planning process to accelerate the site’s transformation.

The planned transformation includes up to 810,000 m² of advanced manufacturing, green energy generation, and logistics floorspace. The redevelopment is expected to create between 7,000 and 8,000 jobs and contribute £513 million annually to the East Midlands economy, positioning the site as a critical driver of economic growth and technological innovation in the region.

In addition, part of the Ratcliffe site is included within the East Midlands Freeport, which allows for accelerated infrastructure development, designed to attract investment and support economic regeneration. The LDO is a key component of this plan, providing the flexibility needed for large-scale development while retaining local authority control over the site’s future.

As the UK moves forward with its low-carbon agenda, attention is increasingly turning to small modular reactors (SMRs) as a future source of reliable, sustainable energy. Great British Nuclear has announced that four firms – GE-Hitachi, Holtec, Rolls Royce, and Westinghouse – have advanced to the final stage of the UK’s SMR competition.

