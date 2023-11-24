Scheme will replace care home near Brixton with 25 new apartments

PRP-designed proposals to replace a south London care home with a development of 25 new apartments are being recommended for approval by Lambeth Council planning officers.

The practice’s scheme for housing association Sanctuary would replace Ashley Cooper House, in Hillyard Street, with two linked four-storey blocks of flats.

Two-storey Ashley Cooper House is a care home for adults with physical disabilities that is operated by Sanctuary. It is in the process of being closed down and residents are being transferred to a nearby home.

In a report to members of Lambeth’s Planning Applications Committee, council officers said the current building had reached the end of its “natural life cycle” and redeveloping the site for new housing was supported.

Officers said PRP’s proposals would result in eight affordable homes on the site, which is between Brixton Road and Clapham Road. Six of the affordable homes would be for London Affordable Rent, two would be for shared ownership. The majority of the units across the scheme are two bedroomed.

Recommending the scheme for approval, officers said the design addressed the street well and would fit with the height of neighbouring structures.

“The proposed materials palette of red brick as the primary facing material and a lighter recessive colour brick at top floor level is considered contextually appropriate,” they said.

“The proposal incorporates white brick and grey brick to define windows and stone to delineate banding and entrance.

“Overall, the architectural approach and proposed material palette is considered contextually appropriate.”

Officers concluded: “The development would positively respond to its local context, would provide a good standard of residential accommodation, and would not have any unacceptable impacts on neighbouring amenity or the transport network. No material considerations have been identified that weigh against the proposal.”

Members of Lambeth’s Planning Applications Committee meet at 7pm on November 28 to determine the application.

As well as PRP, Sanctuary’s project team includes structural engineer Jubb and planning consultant Avison Young.