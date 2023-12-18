Populous is behind plans for a new stadium for Inter Milan after its proposals to rebuild the San Siro ground the Italian club and its city neighbour AC Milan currently share hit the buffers.

The architect was chosen four years ago for the new San Siro in a stadium project called the Cathedral.

The 80,000 capacity San Siro dates back to 1925 and had its last major overhaul in time for the 1990 World Cup in Italy which included adding 11 concrete cylindrical towers.

Inter and AC Milan have shared the ground since 1947 and were set to continue the tradition with the Cathedral, so called because the design has been inspired by the city’s Duomo and Galleria.

But over the summer, these plans were thrown into doubt amid opposition to demolishing the existing ground while heritage protections to the San Siro are due to be triggered next year meaning plans to demolish the stadium would be put on hold.

Inter is now looking to build its own ground of 70,000 seats having been given approval by the Rozzano Municipality, the part of Milan which covers the area for Inter’s planned new ground, for a feasibility study.

Designed by Populous, the new stadium could be finished in time for the start of the 2028/29 season and proposals include offices, a sports centre, park, museum and club store.

Meanwhile, AC Milan is looking at building its own stadium elsewhere in the city at San Donato with US practice Manica Architecture, one of the firms Populous beat with its Cathedral design, reportedly lined up to design this ground.