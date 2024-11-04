Pollard Thomas Edwards’ new care centre for CHD Living has received planning permission from Surrey Heath Borough Council, marking a significant development for Mindenhurst, a growing neighbourhood in Deepcut, Surrey. Set on over 3 acres of woodland near the former Ministry of Defence Princess Royal Barracks, the care facility will provide specialised 24-hour care for older residents, including those living with dementia and individuals requiring post-operative convalescent care.

The 70-bedroom centre is designed around four residential wings, each accessible from a central barn that serves as the entrance and communal space. The layout also includes two glazed pavilions connecting the wings and three courtyard gardens surrounded by pine trees. Additional amenities such as a gym, hydro-pool, cinema, salon, and bistro will support residents’ well-being, while centrally located staff areas are intended to streamline workflows.

Pollard Thomas Edwards’ Later Living partner, Stephen Morris, highlighted the firm’s approach to the project: “We are delighted to be working with CHD Living to develop their vision for Mindenhurst Care Centre, drawing upon our extensive experience in sustainable Later Living design and placemaking to create an inviting residential care exemplar.”

CHD Living’s Commercial Director, Shaleeza Hasham, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the council’s decision, which allows us to bring Mindenhurst Care Centre to life. This project represents our commitment to raising the standard of care within Surrey, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the local community and the council throughout this process. This is not just a building – it’s a vision for compassionate, forward-thinking care, and we look forward to providing a space where residents can feel truly at home.”

Councillor David Whitcroft commended the project, noting that “the scheme takes full advantage of its location and is going to provide the residents of the care home with a huge amount of tranquillity and peace.” The council’s case officer described the development as “a demonstration of design excellence and a valuable addition to the Mindenhurst site.”

Set to open in 2027, the Mindenhurst Care Centre will be part of a larger masterplan for the area, led by Skanska, which includes 1,200 new homes, a primary school, sports pitches, and a village pub.