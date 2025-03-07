A new campaign by action group Part W, Built Barriers, seeks to document instances where design decisions create obstacles to accessibility and safety, particularly for women.

Built Barriers aims to create a visual archive of obstacles encountered in everyday spaces, from missing lifts that hinder pram users to poorly lit public areas that raise safety concerns.

It is being launched tomorrow, on International Women’s Day, 8 March, with an initial phase focusing on the collection of visual evidence from members of the public and built environment professionals.

To participate, individuals are invited to document design barriers they encounter in the built environment by capturing a photo and sharing it on Instagram or LinkedIn, tagging @PartW and using the hashtag #BuiltBarriers. Alternatively, submissions can be sent via email to collective@part-w.com.

Each entry should include a brief description of the barrier’s location and its impact on women’s daily lives. Part W states that these contributions will help build an evidence base highlighting how design choices affect accessibility and safety, informing future phases of the campaign.

Part W describes itself as an action group advocating for gender equity in design and the built environment. The group’s previous initiatives have focused on raising the profile of women in architecture and urban planning, as well as challenging policies that it argues contribute to gender-based exclusion.

