Research also highlights concerns around work being copied and threat to jobs

More than two in five architects are now using AI despite disagreements over how useful the technology is.

New research by RIBA found 41% of UK architects are using AI on at least the occasional project, although less than half of those believe it has made the design process more efficient.

The RIBA AI report, published last week, includes responses from a survey that sought architects’ perspectives on their current and prospective applications of AI.

Over the next two years, 54% of architects anticipate incorporating AI into their practices, with 57% expressing the belief that it will contribute to increased efficiency in the design phase.

The commitment to costed investment plans appears tentative however, with 69% of respondents say that their practices have not invested in AI research and development, with only 41% anticipating future investment.

Opinions are also mixed over the advance of AI into the profession, with 36% of architects seeing it as a threat, 34% not seeing a threat and 30% remaining neutral.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: “AI is the most disruptive tool of our time, and we cannot overstate its role in shaping the future of architecture – from the character of our cities to the quality of our built environment.

“Our findings show architects are curious and open-minded about AI, and some of us are true pioneers.

“By fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and a culture of responsible innovation, we can harness the power of AI to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable built environment. There’s no turning back.

“RIBA’s new Expert Advisory Group on AI is building on the findings of this report to look at the broader ethical, professional, and competitive implications of the widespread integration of AI.”

The report underscores the potential role of AI in sustainable urbanisation, given the projection that 70% of the global population will inhabit cities by 2050. A notable 57% of architects anticipate employing AI specifically for environmental sustainability analysis within the next two years.

Just under half, 49%, of respondents said that improved digital tools, including AI, would be central to addressing the growing complexities associated with buildings, such as climate adaptations and smart building technologies.

A significant proportion, 58% of architects, expressed concerns that AI heightens the risk of their work being imitated.

Concerns also exist regarding the potential threat to jobs and the future of the profession, with 36% perceiving AI as a threat to the architectural profession.