A registered architect has emerged as the prime suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders on Long Island in New York State.

Rex Heuermann, aged 59, has been charged with three counts of murder in relation to the case – in which 11 sets of human remains were discovered on a stretch of beach around 30 miles south-east of Manhattan.

Heuermann was arrested at his home in Massapequa Park on Long Island on Thursday last week. He appeared in court the following day and denied three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in relation to three victims, all of whom were women. All three are described as sex workers by Suffolk County Police Department.

Heuermann’s company is named RH Consultants & Associates and is based at a suite in Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The business’ website says it was incorporated in 1994 by the registered architect and has decades of experience dealing with the New York City Building Code and the New York State Code.

The practice’s website lists commercial refurbishment projects and work for globally-known retail brands.

Heuermann was remanded in custody after Friday’s court hearing. Investigations into possible links with other deaths in the Gilgo Beach case – all of which occurred between 1996 and 2011 – are ongoing.

After Heuermann’s arrest, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D Toulon told the News Nation channel that people who knew the architect had not reported any strange behaviour on his part.

“He was the guy next door. There was nothing unusual,” Toulon said. “When you speak to his relatives or you speak to his neighbours, nothing unusual … just the normal guy when you talk to his colleagues or coworkers.”

The New York Times quoted one property-manager client of Heuermann, Steve Kramberg, describing the architect as a “highly knowledgeable” and “a gem to deal with”.

Although he added that Heuermann was “a big goofy guy” who was “a little bit on the nerdy side”.