Applications are currently being accepted for the Robert Adam Rome scholarship in architecture.

The new three-month scholarship opportunity at the British School at Rome for the academic year 2024-5, is open to British and Commonwealth candidates.

The scholarship focuses on the study of classical architecture in Rome and Italy, including associated urban studies, with the aim of informing contemporary architectural practice.

Prospective scholars are required to submit a proposal outlining their intended subject of study, along with a curriculum vitae and two references.

The proposal should detail the specific subject area, study methodology, and the format for the final report. The deadline for applications is 3 June.

Robert Adam said: “We are looking forward very much to receiving applications for the first year of this new scholarship.

“This is an unrivalled opportunity to study in one of Europe’s greatest cities and participate in the inspiring atmosphere at the British School at Rome”.

The selected scholar will become part of the diverse community of scholars at the British School, which encompasses various fields such as fine arts, history, and archaeology.

The community includes fellow architecture scholars, such as the Rome Scholar in Architecture and the Giles Worsley Fellow in architectural history.

The scholarship covers full board accommodation at the British School and includes a monthly allowance.

Established in 1901, the British School at Rome is situated in the Valle Giulia in Rome, housed in a building originally designed by Edwin Lutyens, with subsequent extensions by Hugh Petter.