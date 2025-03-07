RIBA recognises eight figures from sectors including public relations, engineering, urban design, and education, among them Leanne Tritton and Héctor Beade-Pereda

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Neil Onions Neal Shasore Source: London School of Architecture Leanne Tritton Hector Beade-Pereda Source: Jenny Kaye Photography 1/4 show caption

The RIBA has announced eight new Honorary Fellows for 2025, recognising individuals from a range of disciplines who have contributed to architecture and the built environment.

The annual fellowships are awarded to individuals who are not architects but have made an impact through design, policy, advocacy, or education.

Among this year’s recipients is Neil Onions, founder of Beyond the Box CIC, who has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship for his work on youth engagement in the built environment. His People’s Pavilion programme, a design competition for young people, has been positioned as a platform for underrepresented voices.

>> Also read: Beyond the Box: delivering real social value in the built environment

Onions has also worked with the Greater London Authority on public procurement policies, aiming to embed social value and equity considerations in the commissioning of built environment projects.

Neal Shasore, who recently stepped down as head of the London School of Architecture, has been recognised for his contributions to architectural education. During his tenure, he introduced ‘Part 0’ courses aimed at school-age students and ‘Part 4’ courses designed for graduates, initiatives that sought to widen access to architectural training.

Leanne Tritton, founder and managing director of ING Media, has been awarded a fellowship for her work in public relations and communications in the built environment. Tritton has been involved in campaigns relating to architecture, urbanism, and regeneration, including her roles as chair of The London Society and as a Design Council Ambassador.

Richard Upton, property developer and commissioner at Historic England, has been awarded a fellowship for his work on conservation-led regeneration, including an alternative scheme for Smithfield Market that sought to demonstrate the viability of adapting its historic buildings.

Infrastructure and bridge design specialist Héctor Beade-Pereda, director at Knight Architects, has been named as an Honorary Fellow for his work in structural engineering. His projects range from large-scale infrastructure to smaller interventions in public space, with a focus on integrating engineering and design in bridge construction.

RIBA president Muyiwa Oki said: “It was an honour to chair the 2025 RIBA Honours Committee and recognise the remarkable impact each Fellow has made in driving change in architecture.”

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Richard Upton Source: Michael Jackson Edward Jarvis Andrew Sedgwick Source: Paul Carstairs/Arup Keith Lilley Source: Corey Blackburn 1/4 show caption

Other recipients include Edward Jarvis, urban design lead at the London Borough of Camden, whose work has included involvement in the Stirling Prize-shortlisted King’s Cross Central masterplan. Andy Sedgwick, a fellow and director of building engineering at Arup, has been recognised for his contributions to environmental and passive design strategies in cultural projects.

Keith Lilley, director of facilities management at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand, has worked on sustainability initiatives in higher education estates management, including a widely used sustainability reporting tool.