The University College of Estate Management (UCEM) and the London School of Architecture (LSA) have signed a heads of terms agreement outlining plans for a potential merger. The agreement, signed on 19 February 2025, sets out the basis for further discussions, with the merger expected to be completed by May 2025, subject to due diligence and regulatory approvals.

If the merger proceeds, the LSA would become part of UCEM but retain its name and existing architectural education model, which is built around work-based training within its practice network. The LSA would continue operating from its recently opened studio on Beechwood Road in Dalston.

The agreement follows two years of discussions between UCEM principal Ashley Wheaton and former LSA head of school Neal Shasore. The two organisations previously collaborated on the Future Skills Think Tank, a year-long project aimed at identifying industry needs for green skills in design and construction, with a focus on supporting young people from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds in the wider construction sector.

Both institutions describe the merger as a move that seeks to widen access to professional education in the built environment. UCEM, a specialist provider of online education for property and construction, currently has over 4,000 students across more than 100 countries. The LSA, founded in 2015 as the UK’s first new independent architecture school in 150 years, has developed a teaching model that integrates students directly into architectural practice through paid placements.

The move reflects guidance from the Office for Students, which has encouraged higher education providers to explore mergers and partnerships while expanding their focus on the degree apprenticeship market as a means of improving accessibility and industry alignment.

Peter McCrea, chair of UCEM’s board, said the institution was “delighted” by the potential opportunities the merger could create for both organisations. Describing UCEM as “the leading provider of higher education to the built environment,” he said the move aligned with its ambition to expand its reach.

“With UCEM’s vision to become the centre of excellence for built environment education, growing our provision in the field of architecture through LSA’s expertise alongside our current offer, is an exciting prospect for students and industry,” he added.

Lucy Carmichael, chair of the LSA’s board, said the school’s educational model, which integrates students directly into practice, would remain central to its approach under the proposed merger, stating: “LSA’s approach to architectural education enables students to ‘earn while they learn’ ensuring our diverse and talented student body are critically engaged with practice and highly employable.”

Under Wheaton and Shasore’s leadership, UCEM and LSA had secured a £100,000 grant from the Office for Students (OfS) to develop a Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship in design, construction and management. The apprenticeship is intended to provide young people from diverse backgrounds with multidisciplinary on-site experience as an initial step towards architectural education, aligning with regulatory changes set out by the Architects Registration Board from 2026/27.

The trailblazer group responsible for shaping the apprenticeship standard, chaired by Ryder’s Peter Barker, is currently revising the framework in response to the new regulatory requirements. The OfS grant has also supported research into virtual learning and its application within the construction industry.

The LSA has been closely involved in efforts to break down siloes within the construction industry, working with initiatives such as PlanBEE to promote cross-industry qualifications that support greater collaboration and mobility across roles and sectors. Under Shasore’s leadership, the school has been a strong advocate for education models that foster shared understanding within the industry, and equip built environment professionals with the skills needed to work more effectively across disciplines.

These efforts align with broader discussions within the industry on the need for more integrated training pathways that strengthen cooperation between architecture, engineering, and construction, as highlighted in the Edge Commission’s Morrell Report, Collaboration for Change (2015, 2020).

>> Also read: London School of Architecture head Neal Shasore to step down

>> Also read: LSA launches ‘Part 4’ modular lifelong learning programme for built environment professionals