Shasore’s tenure has seen a relocation to new premises in Dalston, and the expansion of its practice network

Neal Shasore is set to step down as head of school and chief executive of the London School of Architecture (LSA) in February 2025.

Shasore joined the LSA as a tutor in design history in 2019 before being appointed to his current position in June 2021. Since then, the school has sought to strengthen its Part 2 programme and increase student numbers and diversity.

During his tenure, Dr Shasore oversaw the school’s move to its current premises at 4 Beechwood Road, Dalston – a former church hall and parish institute building. The school’s practice network, which plays a role in supporting its module structure, has also grown and diversified under his leadership.

Shasore also initiated the ‘Part 0’ outreach programme, which aims to engage young people from underrepresented backgrounds in architectural education. The programme was recognised in 2024 with the ‘Thornton Education Trust – Inspire Generations Award’ for Further Education/Higher Education.

The LSA was founded in 2015 under the leadership of Will Hunter, a former Building Design journalist, as an independent alternative to traditional architecture schools. It operates a work-based model in which students undertake their Part 2 studies while employed by practices. The school’s stated aim is to provide an affordable route into the profession and to equip students with practical experience alongside their academic studies.

Lucy Carmichael, chair of the LSA’s board of trustees, said: “The trustees thank Neal for his service to the LSA. He has grown the school in both scale and ambition. Neal’s tenure will be defined by his radical vision for the future of architectural education, working in partnership with supportive practices and partners.”

The LSA has not given a reason for Shasore’s departure and has yet to announce a successor.

>> Also read: Neal Shasore: ‘It’s about what we need – for our community and our planet’

>> Also read: Dian Small: embracing her new role as mentor and disruptor