The four-storey building is the final component of the practice’s Fortress Gardens masterplan

Shoreditch-based LOM Architects has secured planning approval for T15, a four-storey office and retail building at Tigné Point, Malta.

Designed for developer MIDI plc, the project is the final element of the Fortress Gardens masterplan, a wider development that includes residential apartments, public realm improvements, and the restoration of historic military structures.

T15 is positioned between The Point Shopping Centre and a public garden within a restored gun battery, connecting to Fort Tigné, a fortification dating from the era of the Knights Templar. The development is intended to form a gateway to the battery gardens while framing views towards the Mediterranean Sea.

The scheme will provide 1,400 sqm of office space, with retail and food and beverage units at ground level opening onto the surrounding public realm. The stepped form of the building is designed to incorporate terraces for office tenants, with a landscaped roof terrace intended to create a visible “fifth elevation” when viewed from the surrounding residential buildings.

The design, developed in collaboration with local architects and structural engineers CS Design, features a steel structural frame. Full-height glazing is proposed for the northern elevations to increase daylight penetration into office spaces, while bronze aluminium cladding is intended to reference the material palette of the adjacent residential tower. Perforated panels will provide additional solar shading and accommodate openable windows to support natural ventilation.

The Fortress Gardens development is expected to complete later this year.