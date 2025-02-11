News

Loader Monteith completes rural home in Angus

By 2025-02-11T00:05:00

Loader-Monteith-Architects-Scotland-Cairnconon-Byre©Jim-Stephenson-Web-Res-2

Source: Jim Stephenson

A new three-bedroom home in seeks to integrate contemporary living with traditional Scottish architecture

Loader Monteith has completed a three-bedroom house in rural Angus, designed to combine elements of both traditional Scottish and contemporary architecture.

The project, named Cairnconon Byre, occupies a site purchased by the clients in 2009, which included the ruins of a stone byre. The reuse of stone from the original structure forms a key aspect of the design.

