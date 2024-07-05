Labour landslide a ‘monumental’ event for the UK – industry leaders react to election victory

- Home
Sector reacts to Keir Starmer’s 400-plus seat victory
Built environment leaders have this morning congratulated the Labour Party on its historic general election victory and urged it to act quickly on key issues across the sector.
Keir Starmer’s party has so far won 410 seats with counting ongoing, giving the party a landslide as it returns to power for the first time in 14 years.
