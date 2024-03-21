Practice changes name to Tuckey Design Studio, while looking to strengthen European ties

Jonathan Tuckey Design is changing its name to Tuckey Design Studio and opening its first international office in Andermatt, Switzerland.

The move, which marks the 25th anniversary since the studio’s founding in 1999, is intended to acknowledge the collaborative nature of the practice.

Jonathan Tuckey, founder and director of Tuckey Design Studio said: “I am joined in practice by a very talented, thoughtful group of architects and designers.

“This new name and identity recognises our growth as a collective over the past two decades, and sets us on an exciting course to develop and broaden our expertise in sustainable, low carbon new construction and building reuse internationally in the years to come.”

Tuckey will continue to be fully involved, and will share leadership of the practice internationally with senior associate Ryuta Hirayama, who is based in Japan, and associates Catarina Kohut, Emaad Damda, and Elena Aleksandrov, as well as practice manager Cristina Moglia, in London.

Next The practice's new Swiss office space Source: James Brittain The London-based studio leadership team. (From left) Catarina Kohut, Emaad Damda, Elena Aleksandrov, Jonathan Tuckey, and Cristina Moglia. Source: Dirk Lindner Jonathan Tuckey Source: Jim Stephenson 1/3 show caption

The opening of the Swiss office forms part of the practice’s strategy to strengthen the studio’s ties to Europe, where it has been actively engaged for some time.

Recent projects in Europe, including the renovation of a 19th-century farmhouse in Northern Italy and the refurbishment of Trevarefabrikken, a hotel and cultural space in Norway.

Kohut said “Starting 2024 as Tuckey Design Studio marks a refreshing chapter for the practice. For many years we have been exploring the opportunities to deliver new buildings with natural materials and low energy principles

“Our colleagues in Switzerland and Japan extend our reach into new contexts and communities, where we will continue our research, design and delivery of highly contextual, considered architecture.”

Additionally, the studio is establishing a dedicated interior design team, which is overseeing various projects, including commercial office schemes in London, a villa on Lake Como, and a family residence in North Yorkshire.