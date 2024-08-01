Full screen in popup Previous

Next Proposed exterior view Source: JAM Architects Historic photo of the building Source: JAM Architects Photo of the existing building Source: JAM Architects 1/3 show caption

JAM Architects has submitted plans for the transformation of a disused 19th-century warehouse in Plaistow, into a hub for creativity, culture, and community wellbeing.

The scheme has been designed for Create London, in partnership with the London Borough of Newham.

In addition to affordable workspace, the revamped 31-35 Stock Street will feature flexible event spaces, a working yard, and versatile maker spaces, addressing a gap in art and architecture provision and vocational training in Newham.

The centre aims to engage over 13,000 people annually through public exhibitions, festivals, and creative workshops, and will support local community and grassroots groups in hosting their own programmes.

A key objective for Create London is to integrate circular economy strategies and sustainable materials into the development, setting a precedent for innovative and environmentally responsible capital projects in the UK.

Marie Bak Mortensen, Director of Create London, said: “Create London is the only arts organisation in the UK that connects artists, architects, and communities to design and develop new organisations and creative enterprises. We are delighted to be working with Newham Council to transform this important community asset and to continue our strategic objectives of providing affordable studios and beautifully designed spaces in areas of low cultural provision and arts participation.

“Our ambition is to create an exemplary project that exceeds contemporary and future decarbonisation requirements while extending ambitious environmental and social sustainability into our public programmes’ content to support a circular economy model. As we enter the second stage of our fundraising campaign, we are delighted to confirm that we will be opening this new arts hub at Stock Street in late 2025.”

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Proposed event space Source: JAM Architects Model showing proposed entrance hall Source: JAM Architects 1/2 show caption

Darren Mackin, Director of Community Wealth Building, Newham Council, said: “We are thrilled to be working alongside Create London on the rejuvenation of 31-35 Stock Street, a stunning locally listed building, bringing it back into active use for the benefit of the local community.

“The project forms part of the council’s vision to transform vacant buildings within its portfolio into productive community and enterprise spaces that can contribute to a thriving range of civic activity within all of Newham’s neighbourhoods.”

The project follows Create London’s A House for Artists in Barking town centre and past projects like Blackhorse Workshop in Waltham Forest and Old Manor Park Library.

The project has secured an initial investment of £1,015,000 from Newham Council, following a successful bid to the Levelling Up Fund.

Create London has also launched a capital fundraising campaign to raise an additional £1.3 million needed for the restoration costs, seeking donations and grants from public funding bodies, trusts, foundations, individuals, and corporations.

JAM was selected because of the practice’s experience of circular design strategies. The design approach will seek to integrate sustainable materials and reuse of the historic fabric of the warehouse.

The architect selection panel included Alex Talbot, regeneration manager, Newham Council; Astrid Smitham, architect, APPARATA, Jasmine Low, senior regeneration manager, GLA; Sahra Hersi, artist and spatial designer; Marie Bak Mortensen, director, Create London.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Facade maquette Source: JAM Architects Facade maquette Source: JAM Architects 1/2 show caption

A model of the design is currently featured in the Royal Academy of Art’s Summer Exhibition 2024.

If planning permission is granted, the project should open in late 2025, offering affordable workspaces for 48 creatives, a café, and studios dedicated to design, art, architecture, and skills development. Create London will lead the development and operation of the project under a 25-year lease.